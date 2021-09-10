BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform”

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $154.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $100.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DOOO. CIBC upgraded shares of BRP from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of BRP from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRP from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a C$133.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BRP currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $126.69.

Shares of DOOO opened at $96.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 3.00. BRP has a 1-year low of $46.90 and a 1-year high of $102.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.92.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.85. BRP had a net margin of 12.76% and a negative return on equity of 209.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that BRP will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is 10.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOOO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 700.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,000 after acquiring an additional 573,296 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 37.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 145,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after acquiring an additional 39,340 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BRP in the first quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 3.9% in the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 28.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

