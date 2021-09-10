Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Increased to $500.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $425.00 to $500.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on COST. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. MKM Partners raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $441.32.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $465.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.79, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $434.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $389.17. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $469.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total value of $1,584,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,625 shares in the company, valued at $10,547,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,287 shares of company stock worth $6,589,169 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,256 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,680,095 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $664,763,000 after purchasing an additional 71,105 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 4,913 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

