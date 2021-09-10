Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen began coverage on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the health services provider’s stock.

AMED has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Amedisys from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amedisys from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $273.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Amedisys from $325.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Amedisys from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Amedisys from $310.00 to $237.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amedisys has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $276.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $183.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $220.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.51. Amedisys has a 52-week low of $174.05 and a 52-week high of $325.12.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $564.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.48 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Amedisys announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $2,106,513.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total value of $326,550.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,189,927.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amedisys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Amedisys by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 169 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Amedisys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

