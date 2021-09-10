Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

KALU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Kaiser Aluminum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet cut Kaiser Aluminum from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock opened at $121.26 on Thursday. Kaiser Aluminum has a twelve month low of $50.49 and a twelve month high of $141.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.86 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.63.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($1.27). The company had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.02 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 168.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.68%.

In related news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.12, for a total value of $48,448.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.62, for a total value of $123,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,800 shares of company stock worth $220,224. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KALU. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 7,420.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 4,990.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 12,252.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 15,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 61.8% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

