Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,429 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 15,674 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,100 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,070,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,057,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,148,261 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,872,000 after purchasing an additional 490,474 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 162.0% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 593,057 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,164,000 after purchasing an additional 366,676 shares during the period. 54.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:NOG opened at $17.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -1.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.79. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $21.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.60.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $225.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.16 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative net margin of 387.23% and a negative return on equity of 102.70%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.59%.

A number of research firms have commented on NOG. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.90.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.