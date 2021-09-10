Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) by 129.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,124,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,196,910 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 4.42% of Profire Energy worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. 32.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFIE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Dawson James began coverage on Profire Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.65 price objective on the stock.

PFIE opened at $1.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.15. Profire Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $1.74. The firm has a market cap of $51.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.75 and a beta of 1.35.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Profire Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 9.63%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Profire Energy, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Profire Energy Company Profile

Profire Energy, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial combustion appliances. Its product categories include burner management, combustion control, waste management, fuel and gas train management, stands, pilots, burners, chemical management, flame arrestors, combustion equipment, accessories and components, and legacy.

