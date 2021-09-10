Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 7,618 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,416 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,618 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Winnebago Industries worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WGO. MIK Capital LP bought a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,518,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 343.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 186,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,335,000 after buying an additional 144,723 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 216.8% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 120,251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,224,000 after buying an additional 82,290 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 386,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,435,000 after buying an additional 76,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 11,290.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 68,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after buying an additional 67,403 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 746 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $55,390.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,212.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on WGO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Northcoast Research lowered Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James started coverage on Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Winnebago Industries from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.54.

WGO stock opened at $69.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 2.01. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.33 and a 1 year high of $87.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.13.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $960.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.82 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 18.60%.

Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

