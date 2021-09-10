Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 18.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,361 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 11,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 52,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PotlatchDeltic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PCH opened at $51.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.03. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1 year low of $38.46 and a 1 year high of $65.67.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 34.43% and a return on equity of 35.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.78%.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

