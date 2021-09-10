Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Stake Lifted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 11.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Primerica were worth $7,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC boosted its position in Primerica by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,888,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,171,000 after acquiring an additional 218,581 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Primerica by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,010,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,841,000 after acquiring an additional 166,973 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in Primerica by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 526,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,873,000 after acquiring an additional 114,296 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Primerica by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,503,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,947,000 after acquiring an additional 100,932 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Primerica during the 1st quarter worth $7,678,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PRI shares. boosted their price target on Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday.

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 4,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.46, for a total transaction of $638,593.80. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 26,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,147,215.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total value of $228,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,347 shares in the company, valued at $2,031,413.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,030 shares of company stock worth $1,400,784 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Primerica stock opened at $147.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.60. Primerica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.63 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

