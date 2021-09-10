Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 178,001 SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 178,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,451,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.07% of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000.

SPEU opened at $43.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.73. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $30.81 and a 1 year high of $43.98.

