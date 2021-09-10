Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,095 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 10,264 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $7,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 4.2% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,113,130 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $290,438,000 after purchasing an additional 44,875 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 114.3% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,035,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $270,304,000 after purchasing an additional 552,435 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 780,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $203,242,000 after purchasing an additional 47,600 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 169.7% in the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 716,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $186,885,000 after purchasing an additional 450,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 0.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 550,913 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $143,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Insulet news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.13, for a total value of $882,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,331 shares in the company, valued at $4,803,437.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PODD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Insulet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insulet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.31.

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $302.27 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $210.24 and a twelve month high of $309.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $284.51 and a 200-day moving average of $273.79. The firm has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -657.11 and a beta of 0.65.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Insulet had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $263.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.80 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

