Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $2.67 Million Position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,409 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 4,626 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $2,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEVI. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,283,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,343,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 38.5% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,707,795 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $160,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,839 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 467.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,090,788 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $26,081,000 after purchasing an additional 898,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,917,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 59,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $1,687,160.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jenny J. Ming sold 14,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $436,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 125,016 shares of company stock valued at $3,534,493. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LEVI. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. raised their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.77.

Shares of LEVI stock opened at $26.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 1.14. Levi Strauss & Co. has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $30.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 5.78%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 156.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This is a boost from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.38%.

Levi Strauss & Co. Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

