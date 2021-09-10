Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,892 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESRT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,918,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,311,000 after purchasing an additional 86,889 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ESRT shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.30.

Shares of ESRT stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.64, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.15. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.19 and a 1-year high of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 9.29 and a quick ratio of 9.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.44.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.13). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. Analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.58%.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

