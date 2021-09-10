Arizona State Retirement System Has $483,000 Position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,097 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFS. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $58,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $141,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $169,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

PFS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

In related news, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $65,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Vito Giannola sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $221,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,147,733.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PFS opened at $22.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $25.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.94 and its 200-day moving average is $22.93.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $112.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.23 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 33.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.19%.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

