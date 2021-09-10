Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) PT Raised to $100.00 at Truist Securities

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) had its price target raised by Truist Securities from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James cut Cimarex Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays cut Cimarex Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Cimarex Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho raised Cimarex Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Cimarex Energy from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.67.

Shares of Cimarex Energy stock opened at $74.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.22 and a 200 day moving average of $65.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.60. Cimarex Energy has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $76.39.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $712.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.83 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 185.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John Lambuth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $637,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEC. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 7,200.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 159.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 112.7% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 29.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

