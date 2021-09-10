Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Trinity Capital Inc. is an internally managed business development company. It provides debt, including loans and equipment financing, to growth stage companies, including venture-backed companies and companies with institutional equity investors. Trinity Capital Inc. is based in PHOENIX. “

Get Trinity Capital alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Trinity Capital from $15.50 to $15.75 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of TRIN stock opened at $16.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $428.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Trinity Capital has a 52 week low of $13.46 and a 52 week high of $16.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.78.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.78 million. Trinity Capital had a net margin of 109.78% and a return on equity of 11.48%. Analysts forecast that Trinity Capital will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. This is a boost from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Trinity Capital’s payout ratio is currently 89.92%.

In other news, CFO David Michael Lund acquired 3,500 shares of Trinity Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $52,465.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,773,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Trinity Capital by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 639,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,264,000 after buying an additional 157,228 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 278.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 547,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,930,000 after acquiring an additional 402,923 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 528,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,647,000 after acquiring an additional 230,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 427,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,191,000 after acquiring an additional 194,000 shares during the last quarter. 22.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinity Capital Company Profile

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trinity Capital (TRIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.