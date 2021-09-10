Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spectrum Brands from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Brands has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.63.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

SPB stock opened at $90.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.89. Spectrum Brands has a fifty-two week low of $54.52 and a fifty-two week high of $97.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 11.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 26.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 97,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,305,000 after acquiring an additional 20,690 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 299,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,901,000 after acquiring an additional 10,391 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 24.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,347,000 after acquiring an additional 16,755 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 3.7% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.