Probe Metals (OTCMKTS:PROBF) Price Target Raised to C$3.10 at CIBC

Probe Metals (OTCMKTS:PROBF) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$2.70 to C$3.10 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:PROBF opened at $1.54 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average of $1.35. Probe Metals has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $1.71.

About Probe Metals

Probe Metals, Inc engages in the acquisition, and development of mineral properties, and developing these properties further or disposing of them when evaluation is complete. Its projects include Val-d’Or East, Detour Quebec, Dubuisson, Timmins West, Casa Cameron, and Black Creek Chromite. The company was founded on January 16, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

