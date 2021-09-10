Probe Metals (OTCMKTS:PROBF) Price Target Raised to C$3.10 at CIBC

Probe Metals (OTCMKTS:PROBF) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$2.70 to C$3.10 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS:PROBF opened at $1.54 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average of $1.35. Probe Metals has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $1.71.
About Probe Metals
