Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) and Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Financial Comparison

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) and Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Lyft and Etsy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lyft 0 6 24 0 2.80 Etsy 0 2 16 0 2.89

Lyft presently has a consensus price target of $70.30, indicating a potential upside of 39.19%. Etsy has a consensus price target of $223.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.94%. Given Lyft’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Lyft is more favorable than Etsy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.0% of Lyft shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.3% of Etsy shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Lyft shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Etsy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Lyft has a beta of 2.28, meaning that its stock price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Etsy has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lyft and Etsy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lyft -65.35% -79.27% -27.26% Etsy 22.45% 73.54% 18.54%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lyft and Etsy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lyft $2.36 billion 7.16 -$1.75 billion ($4.54) -11.13 Etsy $1.73 billion 15.89 $349.25 million $2.69 80.53

Etsy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lyft. Lyft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Etsy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Etsy beats Lyft on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc. engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip. The company was founded by Marcus Cohn, John Zimmer, Rajat Suri, Matt van Horn, and Logan Green in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc. engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

