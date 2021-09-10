Contrasting FBC (OTCMKTS:FBCD) and SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX)

FBC (OTCMKTS:FBCD) and SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) are both communication services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares FBC and SRAX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FBC N/A N/A N/A SRAX -114.62% -67.89% -41.45%

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for FBC and SRAX, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FBC 0 0 0 0 N/A SRAX 0 0 3 0 3.00

SRAX has a consensus target price of $8.67, suggesting a potential upside of 59.31%. Given SRAX’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SRAX is more favorable than FBC.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FBC and SRAX’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FBC N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SRAX $14.65 million 9.26 -$14.70 million ($0.84) -6.48

FBC has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SRAX.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.4% of SRAX shares are held by institutional investors. 17.8% of SRAX shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SRAX beats FBC on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FBC

FBC Holding, Inc. is a development stage company, which engages in acquisitions, joint ventures, and investments in profitable companies. The company was founded on May 31, 2006 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

About SRAX

SRAX, Inc. is a financial technology company which provides tools for communication between public companies and their shareholders and investors. It operates through the following segments: Sequire and BIGToken. The Sequire segment includes the licensing of the company’s proprietary SaaS platform and associated data analysis technologies. The BIGToken segment includes the sale of advertising campaigns and proprietary consumer data obtained through its BIGToken application. SRAX was founded by Christopher Miglino and Erin DeRuggiero in August 2009 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

