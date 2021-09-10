Fabrizio Freda Sells 14,961 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Stock

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 14,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.59, for a total transaction of $5,125,488.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,951,435.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Fabrizio Freda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, Fabrizio Freda sold 63,516 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.45, for a total transaction of $20,163,154.20.

Shares of EL stock opened at $337.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $329.27 and a 200-day moving average of $309.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.23 and a 12-month high of $347.82. The firm has a market cap of $121.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.32, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.94.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.87%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 56.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $367.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $327.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.35.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

