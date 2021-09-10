John R. Rettig Sells 7,833 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CFO John R. Rettig sold 7,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.66, for a total value of $2,308,071.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
John R. Rettig also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 5th, John R. Rettig sold 5,800 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.56, for a total value of $1,215,448.00.
Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $293.05 on Friday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.19 and a 12-month high of $301.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a PE ratio of -250.47 and a beta of 2.42.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 78,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,308,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 803.4% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 131,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,016,000 after buying an additional 116,594 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Bill.com by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,805,000 after purchasing an additional 10,523 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Bill.com by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Bill.com by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,566,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have weighed in on BILL. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.00.
About Bill.com
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.
