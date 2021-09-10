John R. Rettig Sells 7,833 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CFO John R. Rettig sold 7,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.66, for a total value of $2,308,071.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

John R. Rettig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 5th, John R. Rettig sold 5,800 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.56, for a total value of $1,215,448.00.

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $293.05 on Friday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.19 and a 12-month high of $301.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a PE ratio of -250.47 and a beta of 2.42.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 41.43%. The business’s revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 78,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,308,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 803.4% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 131,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,016,000 after buying an additional 116,594 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Bill.com by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,805,000 after purchasing an additional 10,523 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Bill.com by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Bill.com by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,566,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BILL. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.00.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

