Insider Selling: Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) Insider Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) insider Paul A. Wagner sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of FBRX stock opened at $4.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.59. Forte Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.87 and a 1 year high of $53.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Forte Biosciences during the first quarter worth $855,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Forte Biosciences by 95.7% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 685,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,475,000 after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Forte Biosciences by 131.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Forte Biosciences by 73.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 261,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,968,000 after purchasing an additional 110,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in Forte Biosciences during the first quarter worth $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FBRX. Chardan Capital downgraded Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Forte Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities downgraded Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, FBR & Co. downgraded Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.50.

About Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on dermatology. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis. The company was founded by Paul A.

