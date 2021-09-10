Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 9,297 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.82, for a total value of $2,601,486.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Morningstar alerts:

On Wednesday, September 1st, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,641 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total value of $3,182,416.58.

On Friday, August 27th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,162 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.68, for a total value of $830,594.16.

On Monday, August 23rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,733 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total value of $2,029,680.51.

On Monday, August 16th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,505 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.38, for a total value of $2,787,816.90.

On Monday, August 9th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,251 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total value of $2,434,030.61.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 15 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.07, for a total value of $3,781.05.

On Monday, July 12th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,249 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.81, for a total value of $1,832,619.69.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,611 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.74, for a total value of $1,637,809.14.

Shares of MORN stock opened at $281.46 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.53 and a 52-week high of $288.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 50.90 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.82.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Morningstar by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 162.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 13.7% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.23% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.