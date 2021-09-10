Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 9,297 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.82, for a total value of $2,601,486.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 1st, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,641 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total value of $3,182,416.58.
- On Friday, August 27th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,162 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.68, for a total value of $830,594.16.
- On Monday, August 23rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,733 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total value of $2,029,680.51.
- On Monday, August 16th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,505 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.38, for a total value of $2,787,816.90.
- On Monday, August 9th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,251 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total value of $2,434,030.61.
- On Thursday, July 22nd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 15 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.07, for a total value of $3,781.05.
- On Monday, July 12th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,249 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.81, for a total value of $1,832,619.69.
- On Wednesday, June 23rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,611 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.74, for a total value of $1,637,809.14.
Shares of MORN stock opened at $281.46 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.53 and a 52-week high of $288.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 50.90 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.82.
Morningstar Company Profile
Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.
