Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,202 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Methode Electronics by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Robert W. Baird set a $47.97 price objective on shares of Methode Electronics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

MEI stock opened at $43.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.97 and a 12 month high of $50.19.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $287.80 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Methode Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 16.72%.

In other Methode Electronics news, CAO Amit N. Patel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $49,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,807 shares in the company, valued at $384,885.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anil Shetty sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $245,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,711,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,968 shares of company stock valued at $2,369,817. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

