New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stock Holdings in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,402 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 17,698 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.11% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,364,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $370,000. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,872 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 31,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FBC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Shares of NYSE FBC opened at $48.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.70. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.79 and a 52-week high of $51.58.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.55 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 30.70% and a return on equity of 30.22%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is 2.52%.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

