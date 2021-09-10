New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,898 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,644.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,390 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter worth about $165,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter valued at about $188,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lifted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

In other news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter purchased 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.93 per share, with a total value of $25,151.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.17 per share, for a total transaction of $35,170.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $35.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.83. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $47.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.93. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $864.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

