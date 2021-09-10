44,652 Shares in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 44,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at $257,000.

Shares of BATS BBJP opened at $60.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.15.

