New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases New Stake in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 81,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,566,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Marathon Digital by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Digital during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Marathon Digital during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 35.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on Marathon Digital from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Marathon Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

MARA stock opened at $38.89 on Friday. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $57.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.03 and its 200 day moving average is $32.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.34 and a beta of 4.54.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($1.25). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 78.08% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

