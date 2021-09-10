Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 1,545 Shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.22% of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVHD. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,016,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,073,000 after purchasing an additional 80,689 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,496,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 1,872.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 28,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 26,975 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 384,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,448,000 after acquiring an additional 14,103 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000.

Shares of LVHD stock opened at $37.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.43 and a 200 day moving average of $36.29. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $38.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.249 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th.

