Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $78.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bank First National Corp. operates as a bank. The company offers demand, time, savings, deposits, checking, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, loan products, treasury management services, credit cards, electronic banking services, safe deposit box, insurance agency and ATM processing. Bank First National Corp. is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. “

BFC opened at $69.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $528.95 million, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.37. Bank First has a 1-year low of $55.90 and a 1-year high of $77.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $28.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.80 million. Bank First had a net margin of 36.12% and a return on equity of 15.23%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank First will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank First by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 468,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,152,000 after buying an additional 14,634 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Bank First by 571.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 10,414 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Bank First by 6.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,291,000 after purchasing an additional 8,233 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bank First by 8.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank First during the second quarter valued at $388,000. 26.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank First

Bank First Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services to individual and business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, residential mortgages, consumer loans, credit cards, online banking, telephone banking, and mobile banking.

