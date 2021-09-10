BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BTRS Holdings Inc. is a provider of cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions which simplify and automate B2B commerce. BTRS Holdings Inc., formerly known as South Mountain Merger Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BTRS. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of BTRS from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of BTRS from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Shares of BTRS stock opened at $10.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 0.30. BTRS has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $19.76.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $31.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.47 million. Research analysts forecast that BTRS will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeanne O’connor sold 14,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $161,563.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles B. Bernicker sold 550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $6,451,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,715,944 shares of company stock worth $43,584,792 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTRS. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in BTRS in the 1st quarter worth about $4,451,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BTRS in the 1st quarter worth about $486,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BTRS in the 1st quarter worth about $333,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in BTRS in the 1st quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of BTRS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,024,000. 59.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BTRS

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

