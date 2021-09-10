First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of First Solar to a positive rating and increased their target price for the company from $89.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of First Solar from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $101.48.

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $98.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.26 and its 200 day moving average is $83.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30. First Solar has a 12 month low of $59.52 and a 12 month high of $112.50.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $629.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.03 million. First Solar had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that First Solar will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total value of $43,318.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,400.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,048 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $193,843.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,970.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,384 shares of company stock valued at $3,970,170. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in First Solar by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First Solar by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,048 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in First Solar by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,304 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in First Solar by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in First Solar by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,692 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

