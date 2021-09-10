Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ikena Oncology Inc. is focused on developing cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways which drive the formation and spread of cancer. The company’s product candidates include IK-930, IK-175, IK-412 and IK-007, which are in clinical stage. Ikena Oncology Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Get Ikena Oncology alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IKNA. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Ikena Oncology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.00.

IKNA stock opened at $12.96 on Thursday. Ikena Oncology has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $37.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.95.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. Equities research analysts expect that Ikena Oncology will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Ikena Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,459,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Ikena Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Ikena Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,825,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Ikena Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $690,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ikena Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

Ikena Oncology Company Profile

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ikena Oncology (IKNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ikena Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ikena Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.