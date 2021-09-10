Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $9.25 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Desktop Metal Inc. provides mass production and turnkey additive manufacturing solutions. It offers metal 3D printing technology. Desktop Metal Inc., formerly known as Trine Acquisition Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

DM has been the topic of several other reports. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.88.

Shares of DM stock opened at $8.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.98 and its 200 day moving average is $12.77. Desktop Metal has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $34.94.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Desktop Metal will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Wen Hsuan Hsieh sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 19.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 269.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 3,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 44.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Desktop Metal Company Profile

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

