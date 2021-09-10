Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 947 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 3.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 947 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First American Financial by 486.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 357,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,234,000 after purchasing an additional 296,257 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 54.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 750,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,489,000 after purchasing an additional 263,433 shares during the period. Lakewood Capital Management LP increased its holdings in First American Financial by 19.1% in the first quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,431,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,100,000 after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 588,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,315,000 after buying an additional 197,755 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 60.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 503,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,515,000 after purchasing an additional 190,057 shares during the period. 85.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First American Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.43.

First American Financial stock opened at $67.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.89. First American Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $44.05 and a 12-month high of $71.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.21.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.46. First American Financial had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. First American Financial’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This is an increase from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.43%.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.