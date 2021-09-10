Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 56.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 95,804 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WU. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,114,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,391,000 after buying an additional 40,907 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 127,578 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after buying an additional 7,311 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 36,086 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Western Union alerts:

Shares of The Western Union stock opened at $21.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.97. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $26.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.99.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 424.46%. The Western Union’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.27%.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Recommended Story: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.