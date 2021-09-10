TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,149 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,245 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRP. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in TC Energy by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 836 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in TC Energy by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TC Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

TRP opened at $48.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.36 and its 200-day moving average is $48.54. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $38.80 and a 52-week high of $53.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. TC Energy had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.6917 per share. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 91.72%.

Several research firms have commented on TRP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$68.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.08.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

