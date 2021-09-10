New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stake in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Quanterix were worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Quanterix by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,103,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,966,000 after purchasing an additional 817,697 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quanterix by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,914,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,928,000 after buying an additional 171,259 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanterix by 273.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,300,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,014,000 after buying an additional 952,141 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quanterix by 1,135.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 703,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,107,000 after buying an additional 646,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Quanterix by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 601,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,265,000 after buying an additional 87,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

QTRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

In other news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total transaction of $196,225.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $103,537.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,681. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QTRX stock opened at $47.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.15. Quanterix Co. has a twelve month low of $31.24 and a twelve month high of $92.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.71 and a beta of 1.53.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). Quanterix had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $25.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quanterix Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

