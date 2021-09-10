New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 20,515 Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,515 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.08% of Sorrento Therapeutics worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRNE. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. 25.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SRNE opened at $8.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 2.34. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.17 and a one year high of $17.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.53.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Sorrento Therapeutics Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

