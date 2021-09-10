New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stock Position in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 230,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,158 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 112,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 5,508 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 313,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,158,000 after buying an additional 146,636 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 78,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 5,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 428,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,343,000 after buying an additional 51,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

PGRE opened at $8.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.07. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -47.26 and a beta of 1.46. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.54 and a 1 year high of $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.02.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.27). Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $182.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.17%.

PGRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Paramount Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.46.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.