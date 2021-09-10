Arizona State Retirement System Sells 3,548 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,548 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PTEN. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 3,305.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 10,576 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 25,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $7.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.73. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $11.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 3.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.01 and a 200-day moving average of $8.21.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.02). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.76% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. The business had revenue of $291.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.73 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.69%.

PTEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

