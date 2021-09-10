EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EDPFY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on EDP – Energias de Portugal in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $53.92 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut EDP – Energias de Portugal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised EDP – Energias de Portugal from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EDP – Energias de Portugal has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.96.

Get EDP - Energias de Portugal alerts:

Shares of EDPFY opened at $55.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.54. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 52 week low of $47.89 and a 52 week high of $69.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.35.

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA is engages in the provision of electricity generation, supply and distribution. It operates through the following three segments: Renewables, Networks and Customer Solutions and Energy Management. The Renewables segment engages in generation of electricity through renewable energy sources.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.