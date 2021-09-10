Hertz Global (OTCMKTS:HTZZ) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hertz Global (OTCMKTS:HTZZ) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hertz Global Holdings Inc. is a vehicle rental company. Its brand includes the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle. Hertz Global Holdings Inc. is based in FL, United States. “

Get Hertz Global alerts:

Hertz Global stock opened at $15.76 on Thursday. Hertz Global has a 52-week low of $14.15 and a 52-week high of $35.00.

Hertz Global (OTCMKTS:HTZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $1.85. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Hertz Global will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hertz Global Company Profile

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides airport and off airport vehicle rental and leasing services. It operates through three segments: U.S. RAC, International RAC, and All Other Operations. The company provides its vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, Thrifty, Firefly, and Flexicar brands from approximately 12,000 corporate and franchisee locations in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, Asia, Australia, the Caribbean, the Middle East, and New Zealand.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hertz Global (HTZZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hertz Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hertz Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.