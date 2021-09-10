Naturgy Energy Group’s (GASNY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GASNY. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Societe Generale reiterated a hold rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cheuvreux downgraded Naturgy Energy Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut Naturgy Energy Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.21.

Shares of Naturgy Energy Group stock opened at $5.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.10. Naturgy Energy Group has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $5.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.3377 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 26.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th.

Naturgy Energy Group Company Profile

Naturgy Energy Group SA is engaged in the production and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America North Infrastructures and Latin America South Infrastructures. The Gas & Electricity segment includes the Supply of gas, electricity and services, International LNG supply, Electricity generation in Europe and International electricity generation.

