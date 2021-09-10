Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,253 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 39,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000.

Shares of SPYX opened at $111.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.18. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.59 and a fifty-two week high of $112.75.

