Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $1.76 Million Stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 300.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,561 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,927 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,689,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,907,000 after purchasing an additional 293,927 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,368,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,723,000 after purchasing an additional 93,177 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 9.2% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,403,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,732,000 after purchasing an additional 117,877 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 1.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,156,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,413,000 after purchasing an additional 18,202 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 25.7% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,067,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,621,000 after purchasing an additional 217,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

RPD stock opened at $120.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.52. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.73 and a 1-year high of $125.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of -53.84 and a beta of 1.31.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $126.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.09 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 25.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RPD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Rapid7 from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Rapid7 from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Rapid7 from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.64.

In related news, insider Christina Luconi sold 4,927 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $537,043.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,719,421. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 270 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $33,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,962.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,519 shares of company stock valued at $868,205 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

