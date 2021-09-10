Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 39,738 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 564,176 shares.The stock last traded at $19.05 and had previously closed at $19.05.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Columbia Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.50 to $19.30 in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Columbia Property Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $19.25 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Columbia Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.01.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.35.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.37). Columbia Property Trust had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 3.74%. As a group, research analysts expect that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,642,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,406,000 after purchasing an additional 181,152 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,708,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,220,000 after purchasing an additional 445,764 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,573,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,531,000 after purchasing an additional 60,322 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 39.0% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,847,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,794,000 after buying an additional 1,078,742 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 342.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,688,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,760,000 after buying an additional 2,080,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile (NYSE:CXP)

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

