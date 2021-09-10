Insider Selling: Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) CEO Sells 176,751 Shares of Stock

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) CEO Mark D. Millett sold 176,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $11,856,457.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

STLD stock opened at $65.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.80 and its 200-day moving average is $58.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.31 and a 1 year high of $74.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 10.98%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 224.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 72.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.18.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

