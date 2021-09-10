William M. Brown Sells 85,162 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Stock

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.99, for a total value of $19,756,732.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of LHX opened at $232.05 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.09 and a 12 month high of $235.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $228.58 and its 200-day moving average is $215.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.17%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.77.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.