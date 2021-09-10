William M. Brown Sells 85,162 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Stock

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.99, for a total value of $19,756,732.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of LHX opened at $232.05 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.09 and a 12 month high of $235.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $228.58 and its 200-day moving average is $215.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.77.
About L3Harris Technologies
L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.
